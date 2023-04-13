Doris E. Johnson

Doris “Dory” Evangeline Johnson was born at home in rural Hector, MN on August 21, 1927 to Johanna M. and Harvey E. Rodmyre. She died peacefully surrounded by family and wonderful nursing and Hospice staff at Ecumen North Branch on February 2, 2023.

Dory was baptized on September 11, 1927 at the Palmyra Lutheran Church which is located on a section of the Rodmyre farm. She was confirmed and married in the same church. She graduated from Bird Island High School and received her BA degree at Augsburg College. She did post-graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. She taught high school English in Canby in 1949-1950.

On June 16, 1950 Dory married Ray Willard Johnson and moved to Almelund, MN. They lived on the farm with their five children, and were blessed with 60 years of marriage. She taught 4th and 5th grade at North Branch Public Schools for over 25 years. Dory loved being an educator, and was often pleased to see former students in the area after retirement. She loved people, had a happy countenance and a strong faith in God. She was active in the community and in Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities, including president of the LCW, Sunday school teacher and American Cancer Society daffodil chairperson. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking and baking and having coffee with friends and family. She traveled extensively with Ray after retirement.

Dory is survived by her brother Rolf (Harriet) Rodmyre of Hector, son Brian (Lois) Johnson of Woodbury, daughter Rachel (Don) Wilcox of Benson, son Loren (Twila) Johnson of Cambridge, son Marty (Jody) Johnson of Almelund, son Brent (Kristen) Johnson of North Branch, 12 Grandchildren: Ben, Sara, Gretchen, Alex, Tyler, Trent, Kelsey, Andrea, Erik, Quinn, Trevor and Chazz, and 22 great-grandchildren; and nephews, nieces and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray, sister, Lila, brother, Floyd, grandson Joey and great granddaughter Britta. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran church in Almelund, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch.