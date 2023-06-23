Dorothy M. Johnson

Dorothy Mae Johnson, age 100, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 20, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Dorothy Mae Johnson was born on August 26, 1922, in Harrison Township, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Charles and Alma (Peterson) Miller. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. She attended rural District #3 School for eight years and graduated from Atwater High School in 1940. On March 30, 1944, Dorothy was united in marriage to Earle Johnson. They were blessed with one child, Randall. In 1968 they retired from farming and moved into Atwater. Dorothy was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and being with her family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, 3 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Janet Johnson of New London, and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earle in 2008; one son, Randall in 2021; her parents; five brothers, Lawerence, George, Newell, Vernon, and Philip; and one sister, Doris Berscheid.