Douglas A. Adrian, 83 of Belgrade, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood. A celebration of his life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Grace East Cemetery in Belgrade. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade.

Douglas Adolph Adrian was born on January 1st, 1940, in Belgrade, MN, the son of Adolph and Sylvia (Fredrick) Adrian. Born a twin, Doug and his brother Garland were registered as the first twin babies born in the United States that year. He grew up on the family farm in rural Belgrade and was baptized and later confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Doug graduated from Belgrade High School in 1957.

Following high school, Doug farmed in partnership with his brother, Garland on the Adrian homestead, raising cattle and hogs. In 1963, Doug enlisted and served in the United States Army, which included a tour in Vietnam in 1965-66. After his active duty, he served in the Reserves until 1969. Upon returning home, Doug enrolled at Alexandria Technical College, where he received a degree in electronics. During this time, Doug continued farming with Garland, forming half of the Adrian Brothers farming operation that continues to this day.

Doug was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade since its establishment in 1957, serving in various positions on the church council. He also served as the Crow Lake Township and City of Belgrade Assessor for a period. Doug was a member of the New London Legion and a lifetime member of the Belgrade VFW Post 1825, serving as Commander for several years.

Doug thoroughly enjoyed wood-working and assisting with family home renovations. His mechanical mind was always trying to fix what was broken or find ways to improve what was already there. Doug also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and cherished the time spent with his family during holidays and other gatherings. Above all, Doug loved life on the family farm, where he actively participated in the farming operations until the day of his passing.

Doug is survived by his brothers Delano Adrian of Chesapeake, VA, and Garland (Marla) Adrian of Belgrade, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Sylvia and Adolph Adrian, and sister-in-law Betty Adrian.