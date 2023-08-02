Douglas “Muggs” Lee Van Hauen, 68, of Willmar, passed away doing one of things he loved doing, making Hawk Creek Country Club look spectacular. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 8th, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with interment in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Monday, August 7th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. www.hafh.org

Muggs was born February 12, 1955, in Willmar, to Lenard and Irene (Ennenga) VanHauen. He grew up in Raymond, was baptized and confirmed at Raymond United Methodist Church and was a member of the Raymond High School graduating Class of 1973. On April 16, 1977, Doug was united in marriage to Roxanne Wensman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Their daughter, Erika was born in 1980. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Doug was a hard worker doing cement work and bricklaying for Red Johnson and Larry Johnson Construction, Dale Niemeyer and Ron Ulferts (D & R) Construction, Marcus Construction and in 1984 began working for MnDOT, District 8, where he worked as a bridge worker for 26 years.

Doug played baseball for Raymond Rockets and was an avid softball player. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing with friends; and especially taking his grandkids fishing. Muggs made numerous trips to South Dakota hunting pheasants with the guys. He loved cooking, mostly making up his own recipes and was always the camp cook. He had a talent for being able to fix anything including golf clubs. He was a good friend, always helping others and will be greatly missed. He will be especially missed at Hawk Creek Country Club where he spent countless hours volunteering.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Rox; daughter, Erika Wogan; granddaughter, Shelby and grandson, Vaughn; twin brother, Donald “Nick” (Nancy) Van Hauen of New London; brother-in-law, Donald Jansen of Maple Grove; brothers and sister-in-law: Tim (Janet) Wensman of St. Cloud, Jay (Dee Dee) Wensman of Chandler, AZ, John (Linda) Wensman of Oklahoma City, OK. Also, his very special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Jansen; mother and father-in-law, Mel and Marcy Wensman, and brother-in-law, Scott Wensman.