Dr. Lyle A. Nyberg, age 91, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, March 8, at Glen Oaks Senior Living Campus in New London.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the United Methodist Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Willmar American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials to honor Lyle’s life may be directed to either the Kandiyohi County Area Food Shelf or the Willmar United Methodist Church. Services are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Dr. Lyle Nyberg was born March 25, 1931, in his family’s home near Cambridge, Minnesota, the son of Raynard and Eleanor (Nordin) Nyberg. When Lyle was in 5th grade the family moved to Columbia Heights, Minnesota where Lyle’s father owned 2 Dairy Bars (grocery stores). Lyle worked in the stores after school and also held many other jobs during his youth years. Along with playing sports (football, basketball and track) he played the trumpet in the Columbia Heights marching band. During that time the band played twice in the Minneapolis Aquatennial parade. Lyle graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1949.

While playing football in 9th grade (1945) he hurt his back. After adjustments by Dr. Gray, (Chiropractor) he was better and played in the next Friday’s game. In l0th grade he injured his right shoulder and as a junior he injured his right knee. Each injury he went to Dr. Gray and received adjustments with good results. Lyle was greatly influenced with the results. After graduation Lyle choose to attend the Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa and Logan Chiropractic college in St. Louis, Missouri. While meeting his class requirements, he also worked jobs to pay his tuition.

Lyle’s plans to open an office and start a practice were interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army on September 14, 1953. After his training at Fort Riley, Kansas he was sent to Salzburg, Austria. He arrived at Camp Rhoder, Austria where he worked in the army medical core department. In his free time Lyle downhill skied in the beautiful area mountains and traveled to many countries nearby. He was discharged from the U.S. Army on July 2, 1955.

After his army duty Lyle returned to Minnesota and purchased a chiropractic office in Willmar, Minnesota. Through friends Lyle met and married Geraldine (Gerry) Jensen. They were married June 20, 1959. They were blessed with three children.

Lyle developed a successful chiropractic business, enjoyed a balance with family, bowling, golf, hunting, fishing, Lions Club, where he served as president to a membership of close to one hundred members. Lyle’s family attended the Willmar United Methodist church. Lyle sang in the church choir and served on many committees.

After retirement Lyle and Gerry enjoyed their Willmar Lake home. Together they planted and tended a large flower garden. They spent several winter months in Arizona and Florida. Their travels were to Hawaii, Europe, Israel, Egypt, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and China. Lyle also traveled to Russia, Normandy Beach, France, and tagged along with his son Scott to Australia, Japan, Rio de Janeiro and numerous cities in the states. As Lyle’s health declined, Gerry and family could not care for him in their home and Lyle moved to Glen Oaks Nursing Center. He passed peacefully with daughters Nancy & Beth at his side.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Gerry; his three children, Dr. Scott Nyberg of Rochester, Nancy (Vidar Lee) Byberg of Willmar and Beth (Mark) Reese of Eden Prairie; seven grandchildren, Peter Nyberg, Kristoffer Byberg, Anders Byberg, Steffen Byberg, Abilgail Reese, Katherine Reese and Seth Reese; and one great grandson, Tobias Byberg, besides other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dr. Raynard Nyberg Jr. and one sister, Beverly Dockstader.