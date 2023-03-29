Dr. Phil Maus, of Dawson, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson at the age of 94.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson. Pastor Kendall Stelter will officiate and burial will be in the Dawson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials preferred to the Johnson Memorial Care Center or Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson.

Dr. Phil Maus lived an extraordinary life to the fullest, eager to learn and share every day, right to the end. Phil was greatly admired for his intellect and medical skills and beloved for his sense of humor and the twinkle in his eyes. Phil and Jean had a love that burned even brighter in Jean’s final years at JMCC. Phil was Jean’s devoted servant and coach every day. With Tim and Tami, he was a loving, patient, and fun dad, so proud of his kids’ accomplishments, even the simplest ones. Grandpa Phil loved his granddaughter Emily dearly, especially the cherished summer weeks she’d spend in Dawson, riding around town in his golf cart, and later cheering her on at horse shows.

After moving to Dawson in the early and mid 1950s, the mutual admiration society between Phil and his patients, colleagues, friends, and neighbors began. Dr. Maus loved his community fiercely, working tirelessly at the clinic and hospital, Grace Lutheran, school board, Chamber, Southwest Initiative, and many other civic organizations. While he will be deeply missed by family, friends, his fellow card players and the wonderful staff at the care center, Phil’s kind, caring life that touched all around him will be remembered and celebrated for a very long time. Well done, Phil. Cheers!

Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson, MN. www.andersontebeest.com