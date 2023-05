May 25, 1939 - May 2, 2023

RENVILLE, Minn. - Duane Engstrom, 83, Renville, Minn., died Tuesday, May 2, in RenVilla Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Dan Bowman will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville.

