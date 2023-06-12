Duncan Revier Erickson, son of Matthew Erickson and Bridget Revier, was stillborn on Saturday, June 10, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Star Legacy Foundation. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.

He is survived by his parents: Matthew Erickson and Bridget Revier of Spicer; brother: Maddex Erickson; grandparents: Larry and Margaret Revier of Olivia; and Mike and Linda Erickson of Willmar; great-grandmother: Patricia Kelly; his aunts and uncles: Beth and Jared Wosmek, Scott and Amber Erickson, Caitlin and Dave Millman, and Brett Revier; and seven cousins.