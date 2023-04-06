Dustin Lavoie, age 30, of Marshall, formerly of Willmar, Minnesota, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. A reception for attendees will follow at the AmericInn Hotel in Marshall. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his celebration at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Dustin is survived by his wife, Daeshia Lavoie of Willmar; children, Liam Lavoie, Payton Lavoie, Weston Lavoie all of Willmar; mother, Gloria Lavoie of Green Valley; father, Loren Lavoie of Fargo, ND; mother-in-law, Mary Sundin of Willmar; brother, Preston (and Olivia) Lavoie of Milroy and their daughter, Margaret; brother-in-law, Dayton (and Mandy) Sundin of Willmar and their children, Mathew and Dixie; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many friends.

Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933

