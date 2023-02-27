Dwight William Sindelir, 70; husband, dad, papa, and best friend; passed away on February 24, 2023. Dwight was diagnosed with lung cancer in fall 2022 and chose to keep this news within the family. Despite his immense bravery and the heroic efforts of his doctors, treatment was unsuccessful.

Dwight was born on March 27, 1952 in Olivia, Minnesota and raised on the family farm. He was the youngest child of Anthony and Ivadelle Sindelir. He graduated from Danube High School in 1970. Dwight met his loving wife, Pat, in high school. They were married on August 24, 1974 in Danube, Minnesota, where they lived until 1995 when they moved to Sahuarita, Arizona.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Pat; two sons, Jessy and wife Rachel from Sanford, NC and son Tad from AZ; six grandchildren, Breanna, Ryan, Luke, Audrey, Brooke, and Calli. Two sisters, Linda Sindelir and Barbara Sindelir both of Las Vegas, NV; a sister-in-law, Gayle Sindelir of Bremerton, WA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sam & Nancy Greene of New London, MN; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Johnson of IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also had two grand dogs, Chompie and Noelle. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Ivadelle Sindelir; and his brother, Tony; and his loyal dog, Wiley.

Dwight did carpentry and construction after he graduated from high school. He worked for Danube Lumber Supply in Danube, Minnesota for many years where he met the owner, Al Strunc, who became his life-long friend. Dwight built his own home in Danube along with a cabin on Long Lake near New London, MN. He farmed his family farm from the 1980s until 1995. He was a Journeyman Lineman for over 27 years, working in Danube, MN at Renville Sibley Power Co-op and 12 years in Arizona for Trico Electric. He also worked with his wife, Pat, in operating their two assisted living homes. He retired in 2007. Dwight and Pat moved to Litchfield Park, Arizona in 2007 and co-owned Desert Star Landscaping with their family. Dwight spent the last year in North Carolina living on the lake and enjoying time with family. He loved fishing, listing to oldies music and AC/DC, working outdoors, planting over 200 palm trees in Arizona, classic cars, motorcycles (specifically Ducatis & Harley Davidsons), and could fix and repair just about anything. He also loved evening campfires with friends while having discussions to solve the world’s problems. He will be greatly missed by all.

Dwight’s wishes were for a private family gathering to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.millerbolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford, NC.