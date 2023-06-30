Eileen M. Janke, age 95, formerly of Bird Island, MN, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at The SilverCreek on Main Community in Maple Grove, MN. A Joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with interment in the Hector City Cemetery in Hector, MN.

Clergy Officiating: Father George Schmit; Pianist: Maleia Ryberg; Mass Server: Anthony Peppel; Musical Selections: “Amazing Grace”, “The Lord is My Shephard”, “Ave Maria”, “Panis Angelicus”, “How Great Thou Art”, “The Hand of God Shall Hold You”, “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory”; Urn Bearers: Katy and Tony

Eileen Marie (Ploof) Janke was born on April 18, 1928, in Bird Island, MN, to John and Anna (Brunner) Ploof. Eileen was baptized and confirmed in her faith at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and received her education at St. Mary’s High School in Bird Island.

On September 20, 1954, Eileen was united in marriage to Arlyn Janke at St. Mary’s Parish in Bird Island. Arlyn and Eileen resided in Hector, later moved to Diamond Lake, Atwater, and then moved to SilverCreek in Maple Grove, MN. They shared 67 years of marriage until Arlyn passed away on January 7, 2022.

Eileen was employed as an Accountant and Office Manager in Bird Island and Redwood Falls until she retired in 1980.

Eileen graciously shared her time and treasure with her family and friends. She will forever be remembered and loved by so many.

Eileen passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at The SilverCreek on Main Community in Maple Grove, MN, at the age of 95 years.

Blessed be her memory.

Eileen is survived by her: Sisters, Lois (Ploof) Holt; Sister-in-law, Dorene (Sanger) Ploof; Many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.