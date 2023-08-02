Elaine deCathelineau (Hanson) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota, at the age of 87. Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org. Elaine was born on April 29, 1936, in Willmar, to the late Ingvald and Sadie (Gedosch) Hanson. She had a joyful childhood in Willmar, where her father worked as a railroad engineer. She cherished the memories of her train trips during her younger years. She completed her education at Willmar High School in 1954.

On September 27, 1958, Elaine married the love of her life, Paul deCathelineau, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Together, they built a loving home in Willmar and were blessed with three children: Owen, Todd, and Michele.

Elaine dedicated herself to raising her children and later pursued work as a cook at Willmar Junior High School. She also worked in housekeeping at Bethesda for several years. In retirement, Elaine and Paul relocated to New London, where they enjoyed the tranquility of their surroundings. Recently, Elaine resided at Bethesda North Pointe.

Elaine’s culinary skills were exceptional, and she delighted in preparing delicious meals for her loved ones. She found solace in observing the beauty of birds and held a deep affection for her beloved dogs. Above all, Elaine cherished the time spent with her family, particularly their camping and fishing adventures at Lake Winnibigoshish and Lake of the Woods.

Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her three children: Owen (Susan) deCathelineau of Spicer, Todd deCathelineau of Minneapolis, and Michele (Greg) O’Konek of Waconia. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren: Cole (Becky) deCathelineau, Trevor O’Konek, and Jaclyn (Ryan) Melcher; as well as her two great-grandchildren: Calvin deCathelineau and Sylvie Melcher. Elaine leaves behind other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ingvald and Sadie Hanson; her beloved husband, Paul, who passed away in 2018; her brother, Gewain; and her sister, Marilyn.

May Elaine’s soul find eternal peace, and may her cherished memories bring comfort to those who mourn her loss.