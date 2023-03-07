Nov. 15, 1923 - March 2, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Elaine Julius, 99, Olivia, Minn., died Thursday, March 2, in Bethesda Grand.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral and celebration of life at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church in Olivia. A lunch will follow. Interment will be in Bird Island (Minn.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice in Willmar.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.