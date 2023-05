June 15, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2023

NEW LONDON, Minn. - Elaine June (Noethe) Abraham, 88, New London, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 8, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at Living Word Lutheran Church in New London. Interment will be in Colfax Cemetery.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.