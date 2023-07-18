Elaine L. Saulsbury

Elaine Luella Saulsbury, much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, in Appleton Area Health- Hospital. She reached the age of 103 and 9 months, a fact that never ceased to amaze her. Visitation will be Noon-2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton. Interment will be in Appleton City Cemetery. Pastor Linda Wimmer will officiate. Elaine was born October 8, 1919, in Appleton, MN to Fred W. and Marie (Rabe) Schulte. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, baptized there on November 16, 1919, and confirmed on March 25, 1934. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1937. She married Vernon M. Saulsbury on October 15, 1940, and they were blessed with four children: Danlee, Darlys, Timothy, and Debra. In addition to raising her family, Elaine worked at J.C. Penney, Duebers Variety and Pioneer Public TV where she retired at the age of 69, when they were going to have her learn to use a computer. Elaine’s Christian education and love for her Lord were very important to her throughout her life. As a child she was a member of Zion’s Junior Aid which met on Saturdays for Bible study, hymns and they collected pennies for the Good Shepherd-stained glass window in the church sanctuary. She was active in Ladies Aid, women’s circle, food program distribution, and filled in at the church office. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of the neighborhood birthday club and ETC Sewing Club for many years. She was a skilled seamstress, sewing her own clothes from an early age, then for her children and mother. Through the years she cared for her parents and helped many of the older ladies in her neighborhood, providing rides, giving permanents, and setting hair. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, embroidery and many other crafts. She sewed and crocheted Barbie doll clothes which she sold and made many beautiful quilts for her family. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danlee in 1999; daughter, Darlys in 2016; daughter-in-law, Marlene in 2018; daughter-in-law, Lonnie in 2023; brothers: Fred Jr and George’ and sisters, Estella, Emma and Adeline. She is survived by her son, Tim Saulsbury, Mesa, AZ; daughter, Deb (Jay) Friedrichs, Spicer, MN; son-in-law, Joe Clemensen, Princeton, MN; grandchildren: Dan Saulsbury, Darcie Rapp, Lisa (Kevin) Hardesty, Tami Clemensen, Michael Clemensen, Jeremy (Sharon) Friedrichs, Josh (Kate) Friedrichs; 11 great grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was a role model to her family and to many others whose lives she touched, exhibiting strength and resiliency, and sharing her unconditional love. She lived her life following Jesus’ example to see the best in others, to love one another, to show kindness, and to forgive. She will be dearly missed by many. Elaine’s family wishes to thank all of the staff at Appleton Area Health and Apple Ridge Estates for their compassionate care. Blessed be the memory of Elaine L. Saulsbury. Arrangements with Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel in Appleton.