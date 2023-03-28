Elaine L. Walker, age 82, of New London, passed away Saturday, March 25, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, following a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. A private interment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials honor Elaine's life are preferred to ALS or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer.

Elaine Lucille (Miller) Walker was born on July 11, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of James and Lucille (Fladeboe) Miller. She was baptized at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis and confirmed at Woodlake Lutheran Church in Richfield. She grew up in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She was secretary of her senior class, a student council member and Homecoming Royalty.

In 1958, Elaine was married to Dick Koehring and were blessed with three children, Deborah, Susan and Thomas. She worked at the Richfield State Bank, Phillips Manufacturing and was a legal secretary. Elaine was instrumental in the establishment of Waymar Industries, which became a successful business. She also assisted in managing Fireside Pizza for many years.

In 1984, Elaine was married to William “Bill” Walker and three more children came into her life, Bill, Barbara and Tina. Elaine worked as the office manager for Bill’s private psychology practice from 1985 to 1988 and from 2001 to 2019. Elaine also worked in the Willmar Public School District for 20 years as a special needs paraprofessional, retiring in 2009. In 1990, they moved Willmar and have resided in New London for the past 18 years.

Elaine enjoyed visiting with friends, playing bridge, golfing, bowling, crocheting, reading, jazz concerts, bird watching, spending time with her adult children, watching her two grandsons, Payton and Nicholas play hockey, basketball, football and baseball. She and Bill rode their recumbent bikes a thousand miles every summer for many years. Jazz concerts were one of their favorite forms of entertainment, whether they be near or as far away as Switzerland. Vacationing with her adult children in Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Washington states were unforgettable. Her most treasured memory was going with Bill to Greece to visit the birthplace of her father. Elaine also enjoyed cooking, baking, and hosting many family gatherings over the years. She collected recipes and recipe books.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill; children, Susan VonEschen, Thomas (and Tao) Koehring, Bill Jr. (and Elayna) Walker, Barbara Hurd, Tina (and John) Indrehus; two grandchildren, Payton and Nicholas; brother, David (and Diane) Miller; sister-in-law, Dee; nephew, Jim (and Sue), and her best friend, Cathie Bystedt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Deborah; brother, Jerome Miller and sister-in-law, Flo Grubich.