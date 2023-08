March 4, 1944 - Aug. 9, 2023

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Elaine O’Neal, 79, Granite Falls, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Methodist Hospit.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Granite Falls. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Wing-Bain Funeral Home.