Elaine R. Budach, age 96, of Willmar, passed away on Saturday March 4, at Garnette Gardens Memory Care in Redwood Falls.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Hills Cemetery in Mankato. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Elaine Ruby Budach was born on December 12, 1926, in Matawan, Minnesota, the daughter of Henry and Ruth (Dremel) Redman. She grew up and lived in the communities of Wells, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake. On November 23, 1944, Elaine was united in marriage to Laverne William Budach. They lived and farmed for over 48 years in the Lake Crystal area. Elaine enjoyed being a farm wife and mother. She was later employed for over 30 years at Valley News in Mankato. In 1995, Elaine and Laverne moved to Willmar to be closer to the cabin they loved on Diamond Lake near Atwater. Besides spending the summers at the lake, she and Laverne enjoyed attending the weekly meat raffles at the local service clubs.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barb (and Fred) Phillips of Austin and Donna Anderson of Willmar; five grandchildren, Tim (and Joanie) Phillips of Waverly, Iowa, Teresa (and Rick) Palmer of Princeton, Tanya Phillips of Austin, Robin (and Todd) Schultz of Clear Lake and Bret Anderson of Becker; eight great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Laverne in 2018; four siblings, Don, Willis, Helen and Dorothy; and one son-in-law, Steve Anderson.