Eleanor “Ellie” Bates

Eleanor “Ellie” E. Bates, age 89, of Willmar, passed away Friday morning, June 16, at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Eleanor “Ellie” Elaine Bates was born on October 2, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Lydia (Efram) Johnson. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis North High School in 1950. Ellie attended Macalester College and later earned her nursing degree at Northwestern Hospital. She began working as a Registered Nurse at Northwestern Hospital and at North Memorial Hospital in the OR. In 1953, Ellie was united in marriage to Joseph Stephens and they later divorced. In November of 1965, Ellie moved to Willmar and began working at Rice Memorial Hospital. In 1972, she was married to Robert “Bob” Bates and they made their home in Willmar. Ellie loved being a nurse and helping others. She also taught students in the nursing program at the Willmar Community College. Following her retirement in 1998, she kept busy with volunteer work at her church and the Willmar schools and later became a foster grandparent. Ellie was a member of the Church of St. Mary. She had a strong and solid faith and was active with the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed dancing, reading, knitting blankets, crossword puzzles, watching birds and sporting events.

She is survived by her four children, Roger (and Lisa) Stephens of Willmar, Lori (and John) Wolfram of St. Cloud, Paul (and Kelly) Bates of St. Cloud and Jill (and Todd) Holland of Annandale and seven grandchildren, Matt (and Rhea) Stephens, AJ (and Sierra) Stephens, Jason (and Tiffany) Stephens, Mariah (and Jesse) Stark, Tyler (and Nick) Bates, Riley Bates (and Claire Athmann) and Myles Bates (and Vanessa Ruiz-Joya), besides other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob in 1993; and one brother, Walter Johnson.