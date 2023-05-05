Elizabeth Ann Pederson, 82, of Willmar, died Wednesday, May 3rd at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 10:00 am, Saturday (today), May 6th at Bethesda Grand Chapel. Interment will be in Clover Leaf Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Elizabeth was born September 29, 1940, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Herman and Esther (Indergaard) Aaker. She grew up in Hatton, ND and graduated from Fosston High School in Fosston, MN.

On September 13, 1958, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Pederson at Bethel Assembly in Fosston. Before moving to Kandiyohi, they lived in Climax and Lake Park. Elizabeth was a business owner when few women were able, the business was Jerry’s Upholstery but Liz was the driving force behind it. Together, they had “The Shop” for over 35 years. They built a solid business with just word of mouth advertising, very uncommon for any business.

She was a member of Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. Elizabeth enjoyed Bible study, making quilts and collecting antiques.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon (Evan) Scharfe of New Richmond, WI; Beth (Maury) Erickson of Kandiyohi; Penny Pederson (Troy Johnson) of Barrett, and Janet (Jason) Kemp of Kandiyohi; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, David (Ardis) Aaker of Willmar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jill; husband, Jerry in 2019; and brothers, Richard and Herbert Aaker.