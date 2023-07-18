Emma S. Skoglund, age 96, of Red Wing formerly of Willmar, died Saturday, July 15, at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Svea Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church with burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com

Emma Sylvia Skoglund was born on March 3, 1927 in Willmar, the daughter of Inga (Gudmundson) and Ole Hustoft. She was baptized and confirmed at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar and graduated from Willmar High School in the class of 1945.

Emma worked at Security National Bank in Willmar and Bank of America in Virginia and California. She also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in Minneapolis.

Emma was married in Fort Collins, Colorado and blessed with her son Clint. She moved back to Willmar and worked in a dress shop and for HiWay Furniture. She was united in marriage to Wyman Skoglund on October 6, 1973. The couple farmed in the Svea area and in 1989 moved to Willmar and later in 2001 moved to Red Wing to be close to family and grandchildren where they both were very helpful in their upbringing.

They enjoyed Sunday drives, and having coffee with friends and family, Hillcrest Café was a favorite place. They loved to travel when they were able.

Emma was first and foremost a housewife on the farm, making meals for Wyman and Clint, and watching “As The World Turns” was a staple. The couple would often listen to music, especially Johnny Cash.

Summer holidays were typically enjoyed at her brother John’s cabin on Green Lake. She was very proud of her Norwegian and Icelandic heritage from her parents.

While in Red Wing, Emma and Wyman cherished the time spent with their grandchildren often bringing them to preschool and swimming lessons. They attended all of the dance recitals and choir concerts. Holidays were very special whether coloring Easter eggs or trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Emma is survived by her son Clint (and Patty) Skoglund of Rochester, and three grandchildren: Emma, Hannah, and Ian. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wyman in 2012, brothers: John Alf and Harold Hustoft, and sister JoAnn Young.