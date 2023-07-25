Ernest “Ernie” V. Carlson Jr, passed away on Thursday, July 20, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar, surrounded by family after a decline from kidney failure. His family extends special thanks for the thoughtful care he received from the Rice Hospice team and Bethesda Grand.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Ernie Carlson was born on March 16, 1934, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Ernest and Helena (Swenson) Carlson. He grew up in Renville and graduated from Renville High School in 1952. On February 27, 1954, Ernie was united in marriage to Naida Barringer. They started out in North Minneapolis, raised their family in Coon Rapids, and then lived in Aitkin for 25 years, where Ernie enjoyed his early retirement after working for the Minnesota State Highway Department. In 2003, they moved to Willmar to be closer to family. He was active in his church, with youth sports, and volunteered with numerous organizations throughout the communities in which he lived.

Ernie enjoyed sports, playing card games, and visiting with people. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and camping with family and friends for many trips to Lake Kabetogama, Lake Mary, Lake Carlos, and all over the north woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Helen, and one brother, Mervin.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 69 years, Naida Jean Carlson of Willmar; three children, Steven (Teri) Carlson of St. Louis Park, Patti (Joe) Sauer of Delano, and Ann (Matt) Bisek of New London; and five grandchildren, Tony and Katie Sauer, and Hannah, Madeline and Ty Bisek. Also surviving are one sister, Marilyn Butenhoff of St. Joseph; a brother-in-law, Jerry Barringer of Princeton and sister-in-law, Carol Barringer of Foley, besides many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.