Ettie Goeman

Ettie passed away from pancreatic and liver cancer on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at home, with her family, sisters and niece from Holland, by her side.

A celebration of Ettie’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City.

Visitation with the family will be held from 3 to 5 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

It was a Monday on 10/27/1951 when Ettie Patronella Boonstra was born to Hendrik and Patronella (Nellie) Boonstra in Leewarden Holland. She was the youngest of five siblings. The family moved to Purmerend Holland, just North of Amsterdam. That is where Ettie attended Christian school where her father, Hendrik, was principal. She then went on to school in Amsterdam to become a midwife for Green Cross and delivered many babies in the Purmerend area. Ettie then traveled to be with her aunt and uncle in Calgary, Canada, where she spent several months. While she was there, her uncle Bram Boonstra from Raymond, MN said she should visit and stay with them for the summer. Stan, Bram’s son, and his wife Wilma encouraged Ettie to spend her time on the farm.

Ettie loved traveling like the rest of her family. She made trips to Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, South Africa, Jerusalem, Jordon (Petra) Costa Rico, Mexico and of course most of Europe. On July 20, 1974 Ettie was married to William “Chip” Goeman after a relationship of less than a year. From this union there were born three children. Kimm, (Tuschen), Kara (Dirksen), and Kyle.

Ettie was always one to keep busy. Besides taking care of her family she would, over the years be a daycare provider, co-owner of the Porch Peddler and work at Impact Plastics. Ettie also participated in many bible studies and helped with young people in the Raymond CRC. Ettie was committed to helping with many family benefits and mission trips to Florida and Missouri with Bethany Builders. Ettie and family hosted many exchange students throughout the years with a special place in their hearts for Katja. Ettie also loved gardening, flowers, landscaping, and most of all decorating and accessorizing her home. HGTV was on all the time!!

Ettie was preceded in death by her father, Hendrik, mother, Nellie and two brothers-in-law, Arien Osinga, and Bert TeBofeldt.

Ettie is survived by her husband Chip, daughter Kimm (Steve) Tuschen, Jack, and Cora; daughter Kara (Justin) Dirksen, and sons Logan and Luke; son Kyle (Daniela) and sons Hendrik, Cullen, and Fritz; siblings Grace TeBoveldt of Harderwik Holland, Jake and Hilda Boonstra of South Africa, Dickie Osinga of Drachten Holland, and Piet Boonstra of Midden Beemster Holland; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

There was only one Ettie!

She will be missed greatly!