Eunice Jelley

Eunice Ione Jelley, 93, of Willmar, died Sunday, July 9th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 1:00 pm, Friday at Assembly of God in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to her service at the church. Burial will be in Clover Leaf Cemetery in Willmar.

Eunice Ione Jelley was born June 11, 1930, to Edward and Edythe (Johnson) Beck in Atwater. She attended rural country school outside of Kandiyohi and graduated from Willmar High School in 1948. She furthered her education at North Central Bible Institute in Minneapolis and graduated in 1951. Eunice moved to Rapid City, SD, where she lived from 1951-1956. While attending a small church in Rapid City, Eunice met the love of her life, Donald Jelley. They were united in marriage on February 18, 1956, at Assembly of God in Willmar. To this union four children were born: Tamera, Todd, Kevin and Kandice. They made their home in Willmar. Eunice started working as a pre-school teacher and continued to work for 23 years, retiring in 2001. During that time, she also worked as a church secretary at United Methodist Church in Willmar. Eunice and Don were active members at Assembly of God; she was involved with Missonettes, sang in the church choir, helped in the nursery, kitchen, women’s ministries and taught Sunday school and many other ministries and activities within the church. She was also involved with Meals on Wheels, and she and her dog, Lola, along with Don often visited people on hospice. Eunice enjoyed quilting, embroidery, baking, gardening, hosting foreign exchange student and spending time with her family or having coffee with her friends. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and friend.

Eunice is survived by her children: Todd Jelley of Castle Rock, CO, Kevin (Dawn) Jelley of Broken Arrow, OK, and Kandice (Darin) Kindle of Lakeville; grandchildren: Julianne (Joseph), Carolyn (Ahmed), Kellen, Mikal (Rachael), Jocelyn (Joshua), Evan, Molly, Bryce; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Olive Beck, and brother-in-law, Gale Dahlager.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, parents, daughter, Tamera Jelley, siblings: Audrey (Chet) Lee, James Beck, Ardys (Wally) Johnson, Lois Dahlager; and her dog, Lola.