June 28, 1931 - Aug. 23, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Eunice Noethe, 92, New London, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Compassionate Cottage.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in New London.