Evelyn “Evie” Erickson Paulson

Evelyn “Evie” L. Erickson Paulson, age 91, of Willmar and formerly of Blomkest, passed away Tuesday evening, April 25, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Refuge Church in Willmar. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Refuge Church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery near Blomkest. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com

Evelyn Louise Erickson Paulson (Anderson) was born on March 22, 1932, in Montevideo, Minnesota, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Swanson) Anderson. She grew up in Maynard, graduated from Maynard High School in 1950 and attended St. Cloud Teachers College. She began teaching elementary school in Mora. On June 27, 1953, Evie married Robert A. “Bob” Erickson and to this union they were blessed with four children. They made their home in Blomkest where Evie taught school for a few years. She was an active member of the Blomkest Baptist Church where she directed the church choir, served as church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, youth director, and was active in VBS, mission circle, ladies aide and quilting groups. Evie was also active with the Willmar Community College Foundation and the Minnesota Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary. Besides being a homemaker, she and Dorothy Wallert owned and operated a catering business for over 40 years in the Blomkest community. Evie also managed the Blomkest Food Market for many years. Robert passed away in 1989. On September 24, 2004, Evie was married to Donald Paulson and they made their home in Willmar. In 2007, Donald passed away. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking and traveling with her family. Evelyn had a very strong love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was always concerned for the souls of those around her.

She is survived by three children, Ross (and Margaret) Erickson of New London, Matt (and RaiAnne) Erickson of Svea and Dana (and Thomas) Roderick of Machesney Park, IL; eleven grandchildren, Joshua (and Katrina), Thomas, Sarah (and Jordan), Marianne (and James), Tasha (and Dustin), Jennifer (and Trenton), Erin (and Cody), Tia (and special friend, Kelvin), Chrissy (and Mike), Amanda, Kimmy (and Josh); twenty-five great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two siblings, Emil Jr. (and Lois) Anderson of Maynard and Avis Simpson of St. Paul; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Erickson of Blomkest. Also surviving are Don’s children, Jan (and Ron) Huisinga, Dale (and special friend, Patti) Paulson, Lorri (and Bruce) Watland and Tracy (and Shelley) Paulson, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands, one son, Ryan; two brothers-ion-law, Dick Erickson and John Simpson; and one great grandson, Eli Mattfield.