Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died Friday, April 21st at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with a visitation one hour prior. www.hafh.org

Florence Helen Gimse was born April 24, 1930, to Richard and Ellen (Engquist) England in Prentice, WI. She received her elementary education in Prentice and then the family moved to Rice Lake, WI, where she graduated from High School in 1948. She attended two years of college in Wisconsin and transferred to St. Cloud State University, graduating in 1952, with a degree in education. On August 12, 1955, Florence was united in marriage to Rodney Gimse at the Church of God in Willmar. To this union three children were born: Jim, Karen and Kathie. They made their home in Granite Falls where Rodney had his barbershop, and moved to Willmar in 1963. Florence worked as an elementary school teacher for thirty-six years starting out at District 66 in Irving Township, followed by Blomkest, Sacred Heart, and Willmar where she taught 2nd grade at Lincoln School. Florence was an active member of the Church of God and later 1st Covenant Church where she was active in Church Visitation, Dorcas Women’s group, delivered Meals on Wheels, was president of Young At Heart and led numerous Bible study groups over the years. Florence loved to travel; she visited 12 foreign countries, most of the 50 states. Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Florence is survived by her children: Jim (and Sue) Gimse of Willmar, Karen (and Fred) Hazen of Clackamas, OR, and Kathie (and Michael) Willard of Portland, OR; eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters; Norma Smith of Lake Wales, FL and Nancy Bailey of Anderson, IN.

She was preceded in death by husband, Rodney, her parents and sisters: Verna Bruss and Lillian Bjugstad.