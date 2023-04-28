Aug. 3, 1929 - April 27, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Florence Stomberg, 93, Willmar, formerly Renville, Minn., died Thursday, April 27, in Vista Prairie at Copperleaf.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Renville. The Rev. Anna Williamson will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

