Gabriel William Benson, age 26, died in his sleep in his Minneapolis apartment on June 9, 2023.

Gabe’s memorial service will be June 18 at Augsburg University’s Chapel, 2211 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis at 3pm (visitation at 2pm) with reception to follow. To honor him, please wear something Gabe-esque, with sparkle or glamour. A family burial will be July 28 at the West Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sunburg, MN.

Gabe was born April 3, 1997, in Rockford, IL, the youngest of three sons to John and Jill (Roisum) Benson. He moved to Willmar, MN for his upbringing. As a child, he loved “The Wizard of Oz,” and in school, he loved reading, musicals, and playing French horn and cello. In high school, he played in band, built sets, captained the set crew, and went to state in Speech; he graduated from Willmar High School in 2015.

Gabe loved college, earning a BA at Augsburg University in 2019, majoring in English and Communications. He earned a Master of Professional Studies in P ublishing from The George Washington University. The pandemic changed Gabe’s trajectory as he had a road to Damascus conversion to mortuary science. He wanted life and death work, and he found it. The proudest day of his life was graduating with his Mortuary Science BS degree from the University of Minnesota in May 2022. The year he worked as a funeral director at the Cremation Society of Minnesota combined his gifts: comfort with the dead, creativity, and empathy. He was also an assistant speech coach at Chaska Chanhassen High School and worked as a substitute teacher.

Gabe was our heart. He routinely visited his second cousins Harper, Hudson, Ruby and Owen and truly because a fixture in their lives. Gabe showed up to every holiday and always gave hugs. All of his friends consider themselves to be Gabe’s favorites, and they are probably right. His enjoyed playing trivia, karaoke, and theater. He was warm, dramatic, and had an infinite capacity for the lives of people -- old or young / dead or alive.

Gabe is survived by his parents Jill and John Benson of Willmar, sister Serah Wolfe of Olivia, and brother Paul (Tiff) Benson of Minneapolis. He is also survived by his grandmother Carol Benson of Kandiyohi; uncles, aunts, and cousins: Steve and Nikki Roisum and Logan; Pete and Cheryl Benson and Blake; Dan and Sarah Rowe Benson and Katherine and Elizabeth; Andrew and Kristine Benson and Sydney and Paige; and great aunts and uncles: Lee Roisum and Carol Welker; Marit Elliott, Judy Nelson, Irene Swanson, and Susan Hansen.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Dwain and Marlys Roisum, William Benson, and cousin Sue Schmitz.

Funeral arrangements are being made by the Cremation Society of Minnesota (www.cremationsocietyofmn.com).