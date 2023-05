Feb. 13, 1939 - May 21, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Gary Anfinson, 84, Spicer, Minn., died Sunday, May 21, in Bethesda Grand.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, at the church.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in New London, Minn.