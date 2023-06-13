Gary E. Sims, age 71, of Maynard, Minnesota, passed away on June 9, surrounded by family and friends while at the Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar.

A celebration of life will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Maynard Event Center. A private interment will be later at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City, South Dakota. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com

Gary was born to Darroyl and Margaret “Margie” Sims on December 24, 1951, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Gary was a talented athlete who loved playing, coaching and watching a variety of sports. Gary attended Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree. Later he went on to study at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota for his Master’s Degree.

Gary met Gloria early in his educator career while working in White River, South Dakota. They were married on June 17, 1977, and were blessed with 3 children, Autumn, Sunder, London and 1 grandchild, Kolten. Gary was a great provider for his family and enjoyed reading to his grandson and taking him to his 1st baseball game at the MN Twins stadium.

Gary started with the Maynard Public School System in 1986 as the principal. During the MACCRAY incorporation he became the High School Principal and later the Junior High Principal. He dedicated 30 years to the school system upon his retirement.

Gary was well known amongst his students and peers for his love for Coca-Cola, his amazing card collection and his love for the NY Yankees and Indianapolis Colts. He could often times be found in the hallway, lunchroom, or gym shooting hoops with the students. He took great pride in always knowing the names of every single one of his students.

Gary is survived by his wife, Gloria Deutsch Sims; two daughters, Autumn of Walpole, MA, and London of Cincinnati, OH; and grandson Kolten, Walpole, MA, besides other relatives and many friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Darroyl and Margie Sims; his sister, Linda and a son, Sunder.