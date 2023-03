April 2, 1946 - Feb. 19, 2023

HOPKINS, Minn. - Grant J. Zeug, 76, Hopkins, formerly Willmar, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 19, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Church of St. Mary in Willmar.

Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.