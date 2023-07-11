Gary Jon Hagen, “Gunnar” passed away May 25, 2023 at the age of 85 in Tampa, FL. He was a former resident of Gold Canyon, AZ and Northfield, MN as well as Roseville, White Bear Lake and Big Lake, MN.

Born in Willmar, MN, January 16, 1938, the only child of Albert and Irene (Suess) Hagen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Aasen) Hagen. He is survived by 2 sons: Scott (Laurie) Hagen of Tampa, FL and Paul Hagen of St. Cloud, MN; Karen Wingate, of Northfield, MN, his partner of 7 years; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He grew up in Willmar, graduated from Willmar HS, attended Gustavus Adolphus College and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences; the first in his family to attend and graduate college. He married Mary Ann on September 12, 1959 at Como Park Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They lived in Roseville for many years and Gary was active in the Lions Club, Roseville Lutheran Church and Patchwork Community Theatre.

His first job was at the Central Dairy in Willmar. After college, he worked as a lecturer at the Minneapolis Public Library Planetarium, and then at Sperry Univac/Unisys/Lockheed Martin in Eagan as an instructor until his retirement. He served in the US Army Reserve for 8 years as a clerk/typist in the Office of the Inspector General.

He played baseball in Willmar and men’s league softball for many years and was an avid and long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, golfing and socializing with friends. He was most proud of his grandchildren and being a great-grandfather.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran, Northfield, MN, on Saturday, July 15, at 2:00pm. Visitation will precede the service at the church at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations to cancer or dementia research are suggested.