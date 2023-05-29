Gary R. Anfinson

Gary Anfinson, 84, of Spicer, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer. Military honors will be provided by the New London American Legion. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London, www.hafh.org.

Gary Robert Anfinson was born February 13, 1939, in Green Lake Township, near Spicer, Minnesota, the son of Hans and Ethel (Thompson) Anfinson. He grew up on the family farm south of Spicer, was baptized at home and confirmed at Green Lake Lutheran Church. Gary attended elementary school in Spicer and high school in Willmar, graduating in 1957. He served in the Army Reserves and was called into active duty in 1958 and 1961-1962 and was stationed in Manhatten, KS. He lived his entire life near Spicer except for his time in the Army Reserve.

On April 29, 1961, he married Gwendolyn Manson in New London and three children, Brenda, Ross, and Darin, were born to their marriage. They made their home on the family farm near Spicer. Gary worked for the Kandiyohi County Highway Department for 33 years. During this time, he also worked part-time at the Skelly Station and American Legion in Spicer, and also helped his dad on the farm.

He was a hard-working husband, father, and grandfather who always found time for his family to go camping, hunting, fishing and bird watching. He had many hobbies including gardening and working on his lawn, but his love for woodworking is preserved in the many tables, bookcases, chests, and other pieces that he constructed for family and friends. The Timberline Sportsmen were very important to Gary, and he enjoyed hunting with them at their cabin near Side Lake, Minnesota. He also enjoyed taking his sons and grandson hunting at the cabin every year as well. He was a past member of Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, where he served as council president, and a current member of Hope Presbyterian Church.

Gary is survived by his wife: Gwen; three children: Brenda (Peter) Bratberg of Spicer, Ross (Romelle) Anfinson of Sauk Rapids, and Darin (Melissa) Anfinson of Spicer; five grandchildren: Luke Anfinson, Michelle (Jeff) Jenniges, Megan (Derek) Noor, Allison (Joe) Johnson, and Lauren Bratberg; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister: Gloria Anfinson (Ron Van Bellinger) of Spicer; a brother: Don (Robin) Anfinson of Spicer; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; and many cousins.