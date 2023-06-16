Gary Ray Locher, 78, of Willmar, MN passed away on May 27, 2023 at Bethesda in Willmar. Gary was born on August 21, 1944 to Ray and Lillian Locher in New Ulm, MN. After graduating from high school in 1962, he joined the United States Air Force and was discharged in 1968. He relocated to Willmar and completed a BA in business administration from St. Cloud State University in 1976. Gary worked in advertising for several Kandiyohi County newspapers and he joined the Willmar Post Office as a rural mail carrier in 1989, retiring in 2014. He transitioned to Bethesda in 2019, where he received excellent care as he struggled with dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. Gary had many passions-aviation, drag racing, professional wrestling-and he had a prolific memory for facts and figures, most often those related to rock & roll music. He was also tremendously funny, a great story teller, and a true character. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Locher. He is survived by his son Torrey Locher, daughters Holley (Nathan House) Locher House and Karrey Locher, and grandchildren Hailley and Ezra Locher and Franklin and Henry House. He is also survived by his sister, LaNay Locher. Services for Gary will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on July 21, 2023 at 9:30am.