Sept. 20, 1937 - March 16, 2023

HENRYVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Gene Larsen, 85, Henryville Township, Minn., died Thursday, March 16, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls, Minn. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Interment will be at a later date in Johnsonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Omaha Home for Boys.

Arrangements by Redwood Valley Funeral Home.