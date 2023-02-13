Genevieve A. Bier

Genevieve Ann Bier, age 82, of Hartford, South Dakota, and formerly of Spicer, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 10, at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. www.petersonbrothers.com

Genevieve was born on February 28, 1940, in Jamestown, North Dakota, the daughter of Sidney and Inga (Rudy) Ford. She grew up in Medina, North Dakota, graduated from Medina High School in 1958, Valley State Teachers College in 1960, and then began teaching. On March 20, 1960, Genevieve was united in marriage to Norman Jacob Bier. They lived in North Dakota, Starbuck and in 1976, moved to Spicer. Genevieve worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years at DeBoer Potato, Classy Deals Auto Sales, Halvorson Company, Minnesota Country and Ideal Lumber. Her hobbies included shopping, traveling and visiting with her family and friends (sometimes for hours) by whatever means of communication.

She is survived by her two children, Cheryl (and Scott) Dahlbeck of Spicer and Craig (and JoAnne) Bier of Mitchell, SD.; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Joan (and Lou) Wiggen of St. Paul, Shirley (and Wally) Bjornson of Valley City, North Dakota, and Mary (and Duane) Fink of Kanawha, Iowa, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman in 2012; one brother, Virgil; two nieces, Kerry Bier and Tammy Fink; two nephews, Rick Bier and Jeff Fink; sister-in-law, LaVerne; and brothers-in-law, Donald and Gary.