The funeral service for George “Delbert” Masching Jr., 84, of Belview, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Interment will follow the service at the Belview Cemetery.

George Delbert Masching Jr. was born on February 13, 1939, in Sheridan Township to Marie (Ziegler) and George Masching Sr. He grew up in the Belview area, was baptized at. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sheridan Township and confirmed at Rock Dell Lutheran Church in Belview. George graduated from Belview High School. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1958 - 1962. After his honorable discharge, he returned to help on the family farm. He later took a job with Wood & Conn in Redwood Falls and worked until his retirement.

George was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed shooting at a range and teaching his nephews about shooting and gun safety. He also enjoyed participating as “Shaky Jake” during cowboy action shows. He was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

George died on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, after a brief lung illness. He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Zamzow of Morgan and Darla (Jeff) Kimpling of Willmar; six nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald and brother-in-law John Zamzow.

