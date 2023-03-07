Georgie R. Rannestad

Georgie Ruth Rannestad, age 89, of Spicer. passed away Monday, February 27, at the GlenOaks Senior Living Campus in New London.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be later this spring at the Prairie Peace Fellowship Cemetery in Surrey, North Dakota. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer. www.petersonbrothers.com

Georgie Ruth Rannestad was born on May 19, 1933, in Minot, North Dakota, the daughter of Elmer and Ruth (Tofflemier) Rasmuson. She grew up in Rugby and graduated from Rugby High School in 1951. Georgie attended Minot State College, North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota. She majored in English, History, Speech and Psychology and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1956. On December 31, 1956, in Rugby, North Dakota, Georgie was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Rannestad from Willmar, and they made their home on Green Lake in Spicer. From 1958-1965, Georgie worked as an English teacher in the New London-Spicer Schools. She later worked at Butters Style Center in marketing and sales. In 1974, Georgie became employed at West Central Community Services (now Woodland Centers) and worked as a Mental Health Counselor for over 30 years. Georgie also volunteered over the years at Faith Lutheran Church, New-London Spicer Schools, the Kandiyohi County Republican Party and the American Association of University Women. Her hobbies included playing cards, bird watching, nature walks, attending shows at the Guthrie Theatre and traveling throughout Europe.

She is survived by her three children, Richard Dean Rannestad of Spring Park, David Rannestad of Danvers and Diane Rannestad (and Jon Kennedy) of Spicer; five grandchildren, Trishia (and Ryan) Nuttall, Justin (and Kristian) Rannestad, Jessica (and Chad) Haugen, Megan Kennedy and David Kennedy; and nine great grandchildren, Logan and Addisyn Nuttal, Ayra Rannestad, Svea, Beckett, Haynes and Vail Haugen and Brynn and Madden Hooper, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard in 2014 and one brother, Elmer Dean Rasmuson.