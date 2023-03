May 19, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2023

NEW LONDON, Minn. - Georgie R. Rannestad, 89, New London, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 27, in Glen Oaks Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, Minn. Interment will be in Prairie Peace Fellowship Cemetery in Surrey, N.D.

Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.