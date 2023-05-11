Feb. 26, 1931 - May 8, 2023

SARTELL, Minn. - Geraldyn “Jerry” Erickson, 92, Sartell, formerly Sacred Heart, Minn., died Monday, May 8, in Counrty Manor Villa Apartments.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, at the church. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.