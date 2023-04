Aug. 25, 1924 - April 11, 2023

OLIVIA, Minn. - Gerrit Link, 98, Renville, Minn., died Tuesday, April 11, in Olivia Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at First Lutheran Church in Renville. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 17, at the church. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Emden Christian Reformed Cemetery near Renville.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.