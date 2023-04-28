GINA LYNN EVENSON, Age 52, of St. Peter, Minnesota

Gina went home to heaven on Thursday, April 27 after a courageous battle with cancer for four years, nine months.

Gina was born on January 2, 1971 to bless her parents, Jon A. Griepentrog and Carol Greely Griepentrog in Willmar, MN. She graduated from Willmar High School in 1989 and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Minnesota State University (MSU), Mankato. She was employed with the St. Peter Public Schools for 21 years and part-time Accounts Receivable for NAPA Auto Parts 16 years.

She married her high school sweetheart, Jody Evenson, March 21, 1992, who has faithfully cared for and kept her laughing and enjoying life with a humor unique to him. Gina was an adored wife and mother of two extraordinary sons, Derek and Dylan of St. Peter. Treasured grandson, Dakota (Derek’s) always brought a light to Gina’s face.

Gina lived showing her God-given gifts and talents every day. She was an encourager, friend, a light of hope to many, showing joy and love to family, her children, children at school, neighborhoods, friends and community. Her walk with Jesus Christ revealed a quiet strength and inspiration. Those who knew her were strengthened by her heartfelt words, courage, faith in daily living. Gina’s legacy lives on through her beloved family. She enjoyed many hobbies including motorcycling, snowmobiling, golfing, riding moped and bicycling. Artistic interests included pottery, knitting, painting, crafting, piano and tending her beautiful gardens and yard.

The memories held by survivors will be forever cherished: husband of 31 years, Jody Evenson; sons, Derek Evenson (friend Kaylee Macrafic); Dylan Evenson (friend Montana Weisgerber); beloved grandson Dakota; Mom Carol Griepentrog; Dad Jon (LeAnn) Griepentrog; brothers: Jon Chad Griepentrog and wife Linda Maiers; Todd Griepentrog and wife Courtney Smith; nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Special friends, Mitch and Pat Marcus.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 Howard Drive W, North Mankato, 56003 on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 am. Visitation one and a half hours before the service, from 9:30.

A light lunch will follow the service.

The family expresses our deep gratitude for your prayers and support in so many ways along this journey.