Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll

Gladys “Dolly” M. Leikvoll, age 93, of Willmar, passed away Monday morning, May 15, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment will be at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Gladys “Dolly” Mae Leikvoll was born on April 1, 1930, in Lake Lillian, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Kalash) Tusha. She grew up and received her education in the rural Lake Lillian community (on Big Kandi Lake). At a young age, Dolly helped her mother at the café in Cosmos and later owned and operated Dolly’s Café in Lake Lillian. On February 6, 1947, Dolly was married to Evans Leikvoll and they made their home in the Lake Lillian community. She worked briefly at Jenni-O Foods before becoming a homemaker. Dolly enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking and visiting with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Lou Johnson of Willmar; six grandchildren, Patti (and John) Looper of Petaluma, CA, Anjanette Johnson of Minnetonka, Jason (and Brooke) Leikvoll of Lake Lillian, Ryan (and Tiffany) Leikvoll of Lake Lillian, Andy (and Jasmine) Leikvoll of Willmar and Brittany (and Bob) Latchaw of Northfield and eleven great grandchildren, Audree, Olivia, Eloise, Tayva, Brynn, Sage, Addy, Ella, Olivia, AJ and Beck, besides many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evans in 2007; one son, Francis and a stillborn son; one grandson, Wayne; and one great granddaughter, Shelby.