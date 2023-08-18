Gloria Baumann

Gloria Ann Baumann, 88, of Willmar, died Sunday, August 13th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 24th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Gloria Ann Baumann was born June 18, 1935, to Elso and Edna (Anderson) Fischer, In Kerkhoven, MN. The family moved to Benson, where Gloria attended a country school. After a few years, they settled on a farm on Little Crow Trail. Gloria moved from the family farm to Willmar when she was 14 years old. She graduated from Willmar High School in 1953. After graduation, Gloria worked at Northwestern Bell as a telephone supervisor. She lived in town with some of her best friends, until she married Herb Baumann on Sept. 2nd, 1955. They made their home in Willmar where they worked and raised three daughters; Michele, Kimberly and Stephanie. Gloria enjoyed spending time and traveling with loved ones, reading, learning (attending Ridgewater College in her later years), crossword puzzles, bird watching, singing, and cooking. Gloria was very clever and could outwit pretty much anyone. Even later in life, it was hard to get anything by Gloria. She was sharp as a tack, honest to a fault, hugged and laughed freely all while feeding you (whether you were hungry or not). Gloria was a loving and caring wife, mom, grandma, and friend. She was one-of-a-kind, who will be missed beyond measure.

Gloria is survived by her daughters: Michele Sorenson (fiancé, Kurt Reller), Kimberly (Peter) Jagaraj, and Stephanie Baumann (Steph Fier); eight grandchildren: Tony Sorenson, Nicholas Sorenson, Jaren Jagaraj, El Jagaraj, Alex (Miranda) Birchard, Dan (Shannon) Birchard, Rohith and Ashwin Jagaraj; three great-grandchildren: Elijah, Easton, and Jude. She is also survived by her sisters: Debbie (Paul) Trudel, and Maxine Camp; and sister-in-law, Mary Fischer.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, parents, and siblings: Harold, Elroy, Donald, baby Martin, and two infant siblings.