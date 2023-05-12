Gloria L. Wieberdink, age 76, of Clara City and formerly of Prinsburg, passed away Thursday morning, May 11, at the Clara City Care Center.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Central Minnesota Christian School, First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg, and Lewy Body Dementia Association. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home in Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com

Gloria Lynn Wieberdink was born January 2,1947, in Willmar, Minnesota to Gordon and Anna (Slagter) Wieberdink and was welcomed home by her brothers. Gloria grew up in the rural Prinsburg community and attended Central Minnesota Christian School. After high school, Gloria moved to Michigan and worked there for a short time, but soon missed her family and returned home. As a hard and ambitious worker, Gloria was employed at Jennie-O Foods and then Rice Memorial Hospital in the laundry department for 30 years. Before her retirement, she worked at Bethesda Heritage Center in housekeeping. After retiring, she worked part time at CMCS as a janitor, enjoying the students and staff.

Gloria loved the outdoors throughout her entire life. As a young girl she tagged behind her brothers and as an adult, she enjoyed gardening and sharing her produce with family and neighbors. There was nothing better for Gloria than to be sitting outdoors with her neighbors on a warm summer evening. She was an avid MN Twins fan and took great pride in her signed Harmon Killebrew Hall of Fame poster. She spent many hours working on puzzles. Her nieces and nephews and their children were very special to her and was a faithful fan and supporter. Gloria resided at Clara City Care Center the past seven years and made many good friends there. Thank you for the care she received and making it her home.

Gloria is survived by her brother, Arvid (and Sharon) Wieberdink of Willmar and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Wieberdink of Alexandria and Marilyn Wieberdink of Spicer, besides many nieces and nephews and their families.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Anna Wieberdink; two brothers, Vern and Hubert Wieberdink and several special uncles and aunts.