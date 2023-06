Nov. 16, 1930 - June 20, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Gordon Bloomquist, 92, Kandiyohi, Minn., died Tuesday, June 20, in St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10-11 .am., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church in Spicer, Minn. Interment will be in Roseville Cemetery in Hawick, Minn.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in New London, Minn.