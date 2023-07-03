Grace Luetticke Swenson

Grace Naomi (Luetticke) Swenson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 29, at Buffalo Hospital, Buffalo, MN.

She was born February 1944 in Willmar, MN, and the daughter of Joe and Viola Luetticke. She grew up on a farm west of Willmar, attended a one room schoolhouse in Pennock, MN and then to Willmar Schools. She earned her LPN degree at Willmar Community College and started her career working at Rice Hospital in Willmar. She married Roger Swenson in 1963. The family moved to Brooklyn Center, where they raised four children and Grace returned to school and earned her RN degree and also her Certified Nurse Anesthetist degree and spend many years working at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and West Health in Plymouth.

Grace enjoyed Sudoku, gardening, baking/cooking, and family get-togethers both in her home and at Little Rock Lake. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, and was always hopeful for the MN Vikings.

She is survived by her loving children: John Swenson, Jayne Eberhardt, and Julie Fox; grandchildren: Jaclyn Swenson, Alyssa Peterson, Adam Swenson, Matthew Berg, Marissa Fox, Rachel Eberhardt and Ethan Eberhardt, great grandchildren: Liam Peterson, Krew Peterson, Rafe Swenson, Kade Swenson and sisters: Janice Marchand (Mike) and Betty Mueller (Tim).

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger, son Joel, brother Harold, and parents.

Memorial service for Grace Swenson will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home and lunch provided after service. Inurnment will be held at a later date

The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael, MN assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.thepetersonchapel.com.