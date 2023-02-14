March 29, 1935 - Feb. 13, 2023

NEW LONDON, Minn. - Graden West, 87, New London, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 13, in his home.

Visitation and singing will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Flannel shirt attire is preferred. Burial will be at a later date in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church, Sunbeam Boys Home in Jamaica or CentraCare Hospice.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.