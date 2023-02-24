Grant J. Zeug

Grant Joseph Zeug, age 76, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, February 19.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. A Knight of Columbus Rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, February 27, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. www.petersonbrothers.com The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at: https://www.ourlivingwater.org/grantzeug.htm l

Grant Joseph Zeug was born on April 2, 1946, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Joseph B. Zeug and Mary A. Zeug (Tompkins) of Walnut Grove Minnesota. Grant grew up on the Zeug family farm near Walnut Grove, which became a centennial farm in 1977. Dad moved to Willmar to attend vocational technical college to learn technical illustration. He met his wife Linda Stoffel at a college dance in Willmar. Grant and Linda were married in St. Mary’s church in Willmar and moved to Robbinsdale where Grant was a technical illustrator for FMC Naval Ordinance in Fridley. Grant and Linda had two boys while living in Robbinsdale and moved to an acreage near his childhood family farm near Walnut Grove. Grant built a cabinet shop and began Zeugcraft Cabinets. Fourteen years later in 1986, Grant moved his family to Willmar, where all four children, Brian, Tim, Ann and Irene, would graduate from high school. Grant worked for Willmar Wood Products and then Designed Environments in Willmar before building a large cabinet shop in Willmar and resuming Zeugcraft Cabinets. Grant was self employed as the sole proprietor of Zeugcraft Cabinets until his death on February 19, 2023. Grant and Linda celebrated 54 years of marriage and are very proud of their four loving children.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his four children, Brian (and Chitrani) Zeug of Minnetonka, Timothy (and Emilie) Zeug of Pasadena, CA., Ann (and Grant) Anderson of Plymouth and Irene (and Jeff) Mellema of Thailand and six grandchildren, Violet, Sam, Joshua, Claire, Hudson and Jade. Also surviving are two brothers, Mark (and Helen) Zeug of Hawaii and Doug (and Doris) Zeug of Lucan; four sisters, Deanna (and Roger) Coudron of Marshall, Mary Zeug of Lucan, Ruth Ann Schommer of St. Paul and Margaret (and Murph) McKenzie of Forrest Lake; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Zeug of Milroy and Marjorie Zeug of Marshall, besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and Robert Zeug; one sister, Colleen Zeug and one brother-in-law, Ronald Schommer.